a month ago
Indian soyoil rises, tracking overseas markets
July 14, 2017 / 12:55 PM / a month ago

Indian soyoil rises, tracking overseas markets

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures rose on Friday, tracking gains in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Malaysian palm oil futures.

The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.3 percent, while palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.4 percent.

Indian July soyoil futures were up 0.3 percent at 638.50 rupees ($9.92) per 10 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange as of 1246 GMT.

Rapeseed futures ended 1.5 percent higher at 3,675 rupees, while soybean futures were flat at 2,900 rupees.

$1 = 64.4400 Indian rupees Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

