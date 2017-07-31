Indian soyoil futures rise, tracking foreign cues

NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures rose on Monday, tracking soyoil in China and on the Chicago Board of Trade and rival Malaysian palm.

The September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.2 percent, while the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose as much as 2.2 percent.

The benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.8 percent.

In India, the August soyoil futures were up 0.6 percent to 650 rupees ($10.13) per 10 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange as of 1322 GMT.

Rapeseed futures ended 0.1 percent lower at 3,693 rupees, while the August soybean futures were down 1.3 percent at 3,018 rupees. ($1 = 64.1850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)