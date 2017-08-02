FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian soyoil futures fall for second straight session
August 2, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 8 days ago

Indian soyoil futures fall for second straight session

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures were set to close lower for a second straight session on Wednesday, tracking rival Malaysian palm.

The benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.5 percent lower.

Indian August soyoil futures were down 0.7 percent at 643.35 Indian rupees ($10.10) per 10 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange as of 1154 GMT.

Rapeseed futures were largely flat at 3,695 rupees, while the August soybean futures was fell for the third straight session, closing 0.6 percent down at 2,996 rupees. ($1 = 63.6800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

