FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 28, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

India extends curbs on peas imports until end-December

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has extended restrictions on imports of peas until end- December, the government said in a notification on Friday.

In April, India restricted imports of peas to 100,000 tonnes for the April-June quarter and extended the curbs until the end of September.

The country is the world’s biggest importer of pulses -protein-rich crops that include peas and lentils.

India buys peas mainly from Canada, Russia, France and the United States.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.