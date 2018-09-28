India extends curbs on peas imports until end-December

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has extended restrictions on imports of peas until end- December, the government said in a notification on Friday.

In April, India restricted imports of peas to 100,000 tonnes for the April-June quarter and extended the curbs until the end of September.

The country is the world’s biggest importer of pulses -protein-rich crops that include peas and lentils.

India buys peas mainly from Canada, Russia, France and the United States.