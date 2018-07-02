India extends curbs on peas imports until end-September

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has extended restrictions on import of peas until the end of September, the government said in a notification on Monday, as the south Asian country tries to support prices of local pulses that plunged due to surplus supplies.

In April India restricted imports of peas to 100,000 tonnes for the April-June quarter.

The country is the world’s biggest importer of pulses -protein-rich crops that include peas and lentils.

India buys peas mainly from Canada, Russia, France and the U.S.