India's 2019/20 grains output seen at 140.57 million tonnes: government

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian farmers are expected to harvest 140.57 million tonnes of grains from summer-sown crops in 2019/20, marginally lower than the previous year, the government said on Monday.

Output of summer-sown rice is estimated at 100.35 million tonnes, up from 99.24 million tonnes in 2018/19, the government said in a statement.

Corn output could rise to 19.89 million tonnes from 19.04 million in the previous season.

Oilseed output is expected at 22.39 million tonnes, up from 21.3 million tonnes.

Production of pulses, or lentils, is estimated at 8.23 million tonnes, down from 8.59 million.

Cotton output could rise to 32.27 million bales from 28.7 million.

Sugarcane production is estimated at 377.77 million tonnes, down from 400.1 million.