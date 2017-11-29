Indian soyoil futures fall tracking foreign cues

NEW DELHI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures were set to close lower on Wednesday, tracking related oils overseas and rival Malaysian palm.

The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.8 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1 percent.

Indian December soyoil futures were down 0.5 percent at 728.90 rupees ($11.33) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange as of 1212 GMT.

Rapeseed futures fell 1 percent to 4,060 rupees, while the December soybean futures closed 0.4 percent lower at 2,979 rupees. ($1 = 64.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan)