Indian soyoil futures fall tracking foreign cues
#Domestic News
December 19, 2017 / 12:13 PM / in a day

Indian soyoil futures fall tracking foreign cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures were set to close lower on Tuesday, tracking rival oils overseas and Malaysian palm oil futures.

Indian January soyoil futures were down 0.5 percent at 724 rupees ($11.31) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange as of 1206 GMT.

The May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.8 percent, while the Dalian May palm olein contract declined 0.6 percent.

Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Tuesday evening as high end-stocks and sluggish demand dented sentiment.

Indian rapeseed futures fell 0.6 percent to 3,967 rupees, while the January soybean futures closed 0.5 percent higher at 3,077 rupees. ($1 = 64.0250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
