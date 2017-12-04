FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2017 / 12:30 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Indian soyoil futures fall, tracking Malaysian palm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures were set to close lower on Monday, tracking rival Malaysian palm.

Malaysian palm oil futures fell from a one-week high on Monday evening, weighed down by a stronger ringgit, which makes the tropical oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.

Indian December soyoil futures were down 0.2 percent at 730 Indian rupees ($11.34) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange as of 1227 GMT.

Rapeseed futures fell 0.7 percent to 4,077 rupees, while the December soybean futures closed 1.5 percent higher at 3,076 rupees. ($1 = 64.3880 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

