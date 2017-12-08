Indian soyoil futures head for sixth straight session of fall

NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures were headed for a sixth consecutive session of decline on Friday, tracking Malaysian palm.

Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fifth consecutive session, hitting fresh five-month lows, weighed down by concerns over high stockpiles in the country.

Indian December soyoil futures were down 0.3 percent at 712.75 rupees ($11.06) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange as of 1206 GMT.

Rapeseed futures fell 0.8 percent to 3,949 rupees, while December soybean futures closed 0.7 percent lower at 3,062 rupees.