FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian soyoil futures head for sixth straight session of fall
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 8, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated a day ago

Indian soyoil futures head for sixth straight session of fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures were headed for a sixth consecutive session of decline on Friday, tracking Malaysian palm.

Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fifth consecutive session, hitting fresh five-month lows, weighed down by concerns over high stockpiles in the country.

Indian December soyoil futures were down 0.3 percent at 712.75 rupees ($11.06) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange as of 1206 GMT.

Rapeseed futures fell 0.8 percent to 3,949 rupees, while December soybean futures closed 0.7 percent lower at 3,062 rupees.

$1 = 64.4450 Indian rupees Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.