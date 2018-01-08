FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian soyoil futures rise for second straight session
January 8, 2018 / 12:35 PM / in a day

Indian soyoil futures rise for second straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures were set to close higher for the second straight session on Monday, tracking gains in the edible oil on the Chicago Board of Trade and stronger Malaysian palm oil.

January soyoil futures were up 0.4 percent at 741.40 rupees ($11.68) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, as of 1230 GMT.

The March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.2 percent, while the Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded from early losses to rise over 1 percent in evening trade.

Indian rapeseed futures were down 0.9 percent at 3,894 rupees, while the January soybean futures closed 1.7 percent higher at 3,216 rupees.

$1 = 63.5000 Indian rupees Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

