Indian soyoil futures rise on strong foreign cues
#Domestic News
January 2, 2018 / 11:56 AM / a day ago

Indian soyoil futures rise on strong foreign cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures were set to close higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in the edible oil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and stronger Malaysian palm oil.

January soyoil futures were up 0.1 percent at 728 rupees ($11.47) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange as of 1145 GMT.

Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday evening, while May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 2 percent.

March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade saw jumped 1.7 percent on Friday, before closing for public holidays.

Indian rapeseed futures were up 0.2 percent at 3,944 rupees, while the January soybean futures closed 0.2 percent lower at 3,079 rupees. ($1 = 63.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
