Indian soyoil futures rise tracking Malaysian palm

NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures were set to close higher on Monday, tracking gains in rival Malaysian palm oil and related oils overseas.

Indian February soyoil futures were up 0.7 percent at 752 Indian rupees ($11.83) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange as of 1217 GMT.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1.4 percent at 2,519 ringgit ($649.39) a tonne at the close of trade, its sharpest gain since Jan. 3.

The March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.4 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.4 percent.

Indian April rapeseed futures were up 2 percent at 4,205 rupees, while the February soybean futures closed 4 percent higher at 3,811 rupees. ($1 = 63.5725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)