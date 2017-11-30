FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian soyoil futures rise tracking overseas cues
#Domestic News
November 30, 2017 / 12:04 PM / a day ago

Indian soyoil futures rise tracking overseas cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures were set to close higher on Thursday, tracking related oils overseas and rival Malaysian palm.

The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.2 percent, while the January palm olein contract rose 0.2 percent.

Indian December soyoil futures were up 0.3 percent at 731.50 rupees ($11.35) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange as of 1156 GMT.

Rapeseed futures rose 0.7 percent to 4,093 rupees, while the December soybean futures closed 1.9 percent lower at 3,032 rupees. ($1 = 64.4625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

