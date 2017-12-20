FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian soyoil futures set to close lower for a third straight session
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 20, 2017 / 12:24 PM / in 5 days

Indian soyoil futures set to close lower for a third straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures were set to close lower for a third straight session on Wednesday, tracking rival oils overseas and Malaysian palm oil futures.

Indian January soyoil futures were down 0.3 percent at 723.25 rupees ($11.28) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange as of 1224 GMT.

Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.9 percent on Wednesday, while the May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.2 percent.

Indian rapeseed futures were largely flat at 3,978 rupees, while the January soybean futures closed 0.3 percent higher at 3,087 rupees. ($1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.