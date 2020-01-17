India's MMTC gets offers in tender to buy 175,000 T corn - trade

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Indian state-run trading company MMTC to buy around 175,000 tonnes of corn free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) was $226.80 a tonne c&f, European traders said on Friday.

No purchase has yet been reported and offers are still being considered, traders said. Three trading houses are said to have submitted price offers.

The tender had closed on Jan. 14 and offers must remain valid up to Jan. 20.

Yellow corn is sought to be sourced from any optional origins. The shipment period is Feb. 10 at the latest.