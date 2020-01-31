MMTC said to pass in 175,000 tonnes corn tender - trade

A workers empties a sack of corn kernels at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Indian state-run trading company MMTC is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for up to 175,000 tonnes of corn free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) which closed earlier in January, European traders said on Friday.

The tender had closed on Jan. 14 and with price offers remaining valid up to Jan. 20.

“I think prices offered were not low enough to generate purchase interest,” one trader said. “India is also currently said to be receiving good volumes of corn supplies from nearby Myanmar.”

Lowest price offer in the tender was reported to be $226.80 a tonne c&f. The tender had sought shipment on Feb. 10 at the latest.