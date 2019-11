A workers empties a sack of corn kernels at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Indian group NAFED has issued an international tender to purchase and import up to 100,000 tonnes of corn (maize), European traders said on Wednesday.

The corn should be sourced from Ukraine, they said.

The tender closes on Dec. 3 with offers having to remain valid up to Dec. 24.