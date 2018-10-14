FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Union minister M.J. Akbar says sexual assault allegations against him baseless

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Union minister M.J. Akbar called the multiple allegations of sexual assault against him “wild and baseless” on Sunday, and said he plans to take legal action against the women who have made the accusations, according to a report from Reuters partner ANI.

At least ten women have so far gone public in the past week with accounts of having faced inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment at the hands of Akbar, a former journalist who is now minister of state for external affairs in the Indian government.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Euan Rocha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
