21 days ago
India allows ONGC to buy out govt stake in refiner HPCL -source
#Company News
July 19, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 21 days ago

India allows ONGC to buy out govt stake in refiner HPCL -source

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian on Wednesday approved a plan to sell federal government's stake in state-refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp to explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, a source said, in a bid to create oil giants to compete with global rivals.

Indian government owns 51.1 percent stake in HPCL.

"ONGC has forwarded a proposal to acquire HPCL. Process for in-principle approval for this proposal has been initiated," Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Malini Menon)

