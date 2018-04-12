FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Gail says supply from Gazprom will start from May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s biggest state-owned natural gas supplier and marketer, Gail Ltd, will get its first gas cargo from Gazprom in May, its chairman told Reuters.

“We plan to get half a million tonne of gas this year, which means around 8 cargoes,” Gail Chairman and Managing Director B C Tripathi said.

Gail also plans to source up to 5 million tonnes or 80 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US in the current year.

The company’s 4,000 kilometre of the national gas grid will be ready by December 2022, Tripathi said, adding India’s its Mangalore-Kochi pipeline will be ready by November 2018.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Vyas Mohan

