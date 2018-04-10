MRPL trims oil purchase deal with Saudi Aramco: sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has cut its annual oil import deal with Saudi Aramco by about 22 percent to 70,000 barrels per day (bpd), two company sources said.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

MRPL is instead looking to step up crude purchases from Iran, said the sources, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

“They were rigid in their approach and were asking us to offer bank guarantees for oil purchases,” said one of the sources.