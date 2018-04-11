Petronet LNG to partner with ONGC Videsh to pick stake in Qatar project

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Petronet LNG Ltd wants to partner with ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas arm of India’s biggest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, to pick up a stake in an upcoming exploration and liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Qatar, a top company official said.

A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 30, 2016. Picture taken September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

This will be Petronet’s maiden venture into the natural gas exploration and production business and overseas LNG terminals.

“We will be signing a non-confidentiality agreement with QatarGas in the next one week or so and then evaluate the project,” Prabhat Singh, managing director and chief executive officer of Petronet told Reuters on Wednesday.