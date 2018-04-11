Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Falih concerned about future energy supply situation

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The future supply situation for a number of energy resources is not reassuring, particularly for crude oil, Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Khalid Al Falih said on Wednesday.

File photo: Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during an interview in Washington, DC, U.S. March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Valerie Volcovici/Files

Investments in oil are not keeping pace with the demand for fuel, said Falih, in a speech at the International Energy Forum.

However, Falih said he was reassured that there are two dozen oil producer that remain committed to maintaining stability in the oil market.

Falih also commented that the spare oil production capacity of Saudi Arabia represents the majority of spare capacity in the world today. The country is the world’s biggest oil exporter.