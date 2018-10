NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), whose recent defaults have roiled Indian markets, hid important facts from the company’s board, a senior finance ministry source said on Monday.

People walk past a building of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) outside its headquarters in Mumbai, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The infrastructure company is currently looking for an equity injection after a subsidiary failed to make interest payments.