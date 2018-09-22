FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 21, 2018 / 4:39 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Corrected: India's IL&FS unable to meet interest payment obligations

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name to IL&FS Financial Services in paragraph 4, not IL&FS)

A logo of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) is seen on a building at its headquarters in Mumbai March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) was unable to service its obligations on interest payments on non-convertible debentures that were due on Friday, the company said in a statement.

The company was also unable to meet its obligations for a letter of credit payment to IDBI Bank, which were due on Thursday, it said in a stock exchange filing.

In recent days, the company has also said it has been unable to service its commercial paper obligations. On Sept. 15 IL&FS told the exchanges that it had received “notices for delays and defaults” in servicing some inter-corporate deposits.

Separately on Friday, IL&FS Financial Services, a unit of the larger IL&FS group, said its managing director and chief executive had resigned.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.