November 12, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Debt-laden IL&FS intimates steps to monetise certain assets

1 Min Read

People walk past a building of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) outside its headquarters in Mumbai, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Service (IL&FS) has initiated steps to explore the sale of certain assets, as it attempts to move forward on a restructuring plan for the wider group, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The firm said IL&FS’ board has decided to publicly solicit expressions of interest for its stakes in both IL&FS Securities Services, and ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services, which both play in the financial services space.

It added that any transactions however, would be subject to regulatory approvals.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Euan Rocha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
