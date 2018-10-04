FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 2:37 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

IL&FS appoints Vineet Nayyar as managing director

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), a debt-burdened infrastructure financing and construction company, has appointed Vineet Nayyar as its managing director, the company’s new Non-Executive Chairman Uday Kotak told reporters on Thursday.

Uday Kotak (L), newly appointed Non-Executive Chairman reacts as Vineet Nayyar, newly appointed Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd. (IL&FS) looks on during a news conference at the company's headquarter in Mumbai, India October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The government replaced the company’s entire board on Monday after recent defaults on some of its debt obligations triggered declines in stock and debt markets, leading to concerns about broader risk in the country’s financial sector.

The new board will meet frequently and take all necessary steps to revive the company, said Kotak, who is also the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Nayyar is the executive vice chairman of Tech Mahindra, which helped revive failed computer services company Satyam, also following government intervention. The Mahindra group acquired Satyam in 2009.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in BENGALURU and Promit Mukherjee in MUMBAI; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Edited by Martin Howell

