India's IL&FS secures moratorium against all creditor actions

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s ailing Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) said on Monday the country’s appellate company law tribunal has passed an interim order granting a moratorium on all creditor actions against the company and its group firms.

A bird flies next to the logo of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) installed on the facade of a building at its headquarters in Mumbai, India, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

The moratorium, effective immediately, prohibits initiation or continuation of any legal proceedings and enforcement of security over assets of IL&FS and group companies, IL&FS said in a statement.

India replaced the entire IL&FS board earlier this month after defaults on some of its debt triggered sharp falls in stock and debt markets, sparking fears about contagion in the country’s financial sector.