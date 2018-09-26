India raises import tariffs on 19 items

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian government said on Wednesday it raised import tariffs on 19 “non-essential items,” in a bid to reduce the country’s widening current account deficit and tackle a dramatic slide in the rupee.

Fishermen sit in a trawler navigating past containers stalked on a ship at a port in Vallarpadam in Kochi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

The new tariff structure, which goes into effect Thursday, will see the government raise customs duties on items such as air conditioners, refrigerators, footwear and aviation turbine fuel, among other items.

The government had earlier said it was contemplating such a move to take pressure off the rupee, which has weakened by more than 12 percent so far this year.

The total value of imports of the 19 items in last fiscal year ended March was about 860 billion Indian rupees ($11.84 billion), the government said in a circular.

($1 = 72.6050 Indian rupees)