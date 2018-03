NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Wednesday allowed the import of used goods for repair and refurbishing on condition that the imported item has to be exported, a government statement here%2058(e).pdf said.

FILE PHOTO - A worker walks past stacked containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Waste generated during the repair and refurbishing of the imported items has to be treated in line with local laws including health, safety and environment norms, the order said.