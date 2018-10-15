FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
October 15, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's oil imports surge to $10.91 billion in September

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s crude oil imports in September touched $10.91 billion, up 33.6 percent from a year ago, Indian government data showed on Monday.

A driver reads a newspaper as he sits on a spare tire attached to a parked oil tanker at a truck terminal in Mumbai, India, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Shipments of gold to India, the world’s second-biggest buyer of bullion, rose 51.5 percent last month, the data from India’s trade ministry showed.

India last week announced tariff hikes on several electronic items and communication devices, in a bid to rein in imports and bolster a weak rupee, but did not levy additional duties on gold to prevent increased smuggling of the precious metal.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.