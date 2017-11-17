FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped
#Money News
November 17, 2017 / 1:20 PM / a day ago

Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian private sector lenders Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will join the BSE stock exchange’s 30-member Sensex index, effective Dec. 18, the index provider said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands outside a closed Yes Bank branch in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/File Photo

Drugmakers Lupin Ltd and Cipla Ltd will make way for the two banks, according to a statement from Asia Index Pvt Ltd. bit.ly/2hFfTPc

Yes Bank has gained nearly a third so far this year, while IndusInd has added more than 45 percent. Lupin has shed 44 percent, while Cipla has gained about 4 percent in 2017.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
