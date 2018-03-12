India's February core consumer inflation around 5.04-5.16 percent - analysts

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s February core annual consumer price inflation was in the range of between 5.04 and 5.16 percent, according to estimates of two analysts. In January it was at around 5.1 percent.
India’s annual retail inflation eased for the second straight month in February to 4.44 percent, as food prices fell, government data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast February’s consumer price inflation to ease to 4.80 percent from 5.07 percent in the previous month.
