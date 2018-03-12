FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

India's February core consumer inflation around 5.04-5.16 percent - analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s February core annual consumer price inflation was in the range of between 5.04 and 5.16 percent, according to estimates of two analysts. In January it was at around 5.1 percent.

Shoppers ride escalators inside a store at a mall in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017. Picture taken July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India’s annual retail inflation eased for the second straight month in February to 4.44 percent, as food prices fell, government data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast February’s consumer price inflation to ease to 4.80 percent from 5.07 percent in the previous month.

