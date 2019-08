Shoppers walk past stores at a mall in Mumbai, July 10, 2017. Picture taken July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core consumer inflation was between 4.47% and 4.6% in July, above 4.09%-4.11% in June, according to two analysts who estimated from inflation figures released on Tuesday.

India’s retail inflation rate eased to 3.15% in July, as food prices edged up at a slower pace, the government said, remaining below the central bank’s 4% medium-term target for a twelfth consecutive month.