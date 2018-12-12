Economic News
December 12, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's November core consumer inflation at 5.7 percent vs 6.1 percent in October - analysts

Shoppers walk past stores at a mall in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core consumer inflation was about 5.7 percent in November, compared with roughly 6.1 percent in October, two analysts estimated from inflation figures released on Wednesday.

India’s retail inflation rate fell to 2.33 percent in November, government data showed, due to weaker food inflation.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast November’s annual increase in the consumer price index at 2.8 percent, compared with October’s 3.31 percent.

Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

