India's October core consumer inflation at around 6.10 percent vs 5.80 percent in September

Vendors sit under umbrellas inside a wholesale flower market in Bengaluru, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core consumer inflation was at around 6.1 percent in October, compared with around 5.8 percent in September, three analysts estimated from the inflation numbers released on Monday.

India’s retail inflation rate eased to 3.31 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed, helped by a fall in food prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast October’s annual increase in the consumer price index at 3.67 percent, compared with a downwardly revised 3.70 percent in September.