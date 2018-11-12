Economic News
November 12, 2018 / 12:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

India's October core consumer inflation at around 6.10 percent vs 5.80 percent in September

1 Min Read

Vendors sit under umbrellas inside a wholesale flower market in Bengaluru, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s core consumer inflation was at around 6.1 percent in October, compared with around 5.8 percent in September, three analysts estimated from the inflation numbers released on Monday.

India’s retail inflation rate eased to 3.31 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed, helped by a fall in food prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast October’s annual increase in the consumer price index at 3.67 percent, compared with a downwardly revised 3.70 percent in September.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Bengaluru snapping team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.