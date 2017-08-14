India's July retail inflation picks up to 2.36 pct y/y

NEW DELHI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's annual consumer price inflation picked up to 2.36 percent in July after easing for three straight months, as a decline in food prices slowed sharply, government data showed on Monday.

The rise was faster than the 1.87 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Inflation was 1.54 percent in June - the slowest pace since India started releasing retail inflation data in January 2012 based on combined data for rural and urban consumers. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)