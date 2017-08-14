FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
India's July WPI inflation quickens to 1.88 pct y/y - govt
August 14, 2017 / 6:42 AM / a day ago

India's July WPI inflation quickens to 1.88 pct y/y - govt

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index in July rose 1.88 percent from a year earlier, after easing for four months, government data showed on Monday.

The rise compares with a 1.3 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 0.9 percent rise in June - the slowest pace since July 2016.

Wholesale food prices in July rose 2.12 percent on year, compared with a 1.25 percent fall a month earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

