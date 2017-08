A worker arranges fruits inside a newly opened wholesale store of Metro Cash & Carry India, at Sarkhej on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India June 13, 2017.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's wholesale prices rose 2.17 percent year-on-year in May, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise compares with a 3.11 percent annual gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In April, prices rose a provisional 3.85 percent.

Wholesale food inflation was 0.15 percent in May, lower than 2.90 percent a month ago, the data showed.