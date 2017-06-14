FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's wholesale prices rise 2.17 pct y/y in May
#Domestic News
June 14, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India's wholesale prices rise 2.17 pct y/y in May

1 Min Read

    June 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale prices            
rose 2.17 percent year-on-year in May, government data showed on
Wednesday.
    The rise compares with a 3.11 percent annual gain forecast
by economists in a Reuters poll. In April, prices rose a
provisional 3.85 percent.
    Wholesale food inflation was 0.15 percent in May, lower than
2.90 percent a month ago, the data showed.
   
-------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX             (WEIGHT)   May      April Pct Change
    PRIMARY ARTICLES        22.62    126.5    128.4   -1.5
    FUEL AND POWER          13.15     90.8     92.8   -2.1
    MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS   64.23    112.6    112.1   +0.4
--------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry

 (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini
Menon)

