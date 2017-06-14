TABLE-India's wholesale prices rise 2.17 pct y/y in May

June 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale prices rose 2.17 percent year-on-year in May, government data showed on Wednesday. The rise compares with a 3.11 percent annual gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In April, prices rose a provisional 3.85 percent. Wholesale food inflation was 0.15 percent in May, lower than 2.90 percent a month ago, the data showed. ------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHT) May April Pct Change PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 126.5 128.4 -1.5 FUEL AND POWER 13.15 90.8 92.8 -2.1 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 112.6 112.1 +0.4 -------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)