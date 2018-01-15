FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December WPI inflation eases to 3.58 percent
January 15, 2018 / 6:57 AM / in a day

December WPI inflation eases to 3.58 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased in December from an eight-month high touched in November, driven by slower rises in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

Vendors work at their stalls in a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 3.58 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 3.93 percent rise in November.

The rise compares with a 4.00 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in December rose 2.91 percent year-on-year, compared with a 4.10 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
