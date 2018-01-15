FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December WPI inflation eases to 3.58 percent
India's trade deficit widens to its highest in more than three years
India's trade deficit widens to its highest in more than three years
China's JD.com targets $2 billion fundraising at logistics unit
China's JD.com targets $2 billion fundraising at logistics unit
Five reasons Real Madrid have fallen into crisis
Five reasons Real Madrid have fallen into crisis
January 15, 2018 / 6:57 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

December WPI inflation eases to 3.58 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased in December from an eight-month high touched in November, driven by slower rises in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

Vendors work at their stalls in a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 3.58 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 3.93 percent rise in November.

The rise compares with a 4.00 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in December rose 2.91 percent year-on-year, compared with a 4.10 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
