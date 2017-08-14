FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's July WPI inflation quickens to 1.88 pct y/y - govt
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
Brexit
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 14, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 2 months ago

India's July WPI inflation quickens to 1.88 pct y/y - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - India’s wholesale price index in July rose 1.88 percent from a year earlier, after easing for four months, government data showed on Monday.

The rise compares with a 1.3 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 0.9 percent rise in June - the slowest pace since July 2016.

Wholesale food prices in July rose 2.12 percent on year, compared with a 1.25 percent fall a month earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.