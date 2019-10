A vendor sleeps as his son waits for customers at their roadside vegetable shop in New Delhi, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price Inflation in September was 0.33%, government data showed on Monday.

Last month, the annual wholesale price inflation was below the Reuters forecast of 0.90%.

Wholesale food prices in September rose 5.98% year-on-year, compared with a 5.75% increase a month earlier, while fuel prices saw a sharper fall of 7.05%, compared with a decline of 4% in August.