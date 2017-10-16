India's WPI inflation eases to 2.60 percent in September

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased to 2.60 percent in September from the provisional 3.24 percent in the previous month, dragged down by smaller increases in food prices, data showed on Monday.

A man pushes a handcart carrying vegetables at a wholesale market in Mumbai, India, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The rise compares with a 3.41 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in September rose 1.99 percent on the year, compared with a 4.41 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.