India's WPI inflation touches six-month high in October
#Money News
November 14, 2017 / 6:55 AM / a day ago

India's WPI inflation touches six-month high in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation picked up in October to a six-month high, driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products, government data showed on Tuesday.

A vendor sorts out cabbages at his stall at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, India, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

India’s annual wholesale price inflation last month increased to 3.59 percent from a year earlier from a provisional 2.60 percent in September.

The rise compares with a 3.01 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in October rose 3.23 percent year-on-year, compared with a 1.99 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

