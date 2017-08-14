TABLE-India's July WPI inflation quickens to 1.88 pct y/y - govt

Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index in July rose 1.88 percent from a year ago, after easing for four months, government data showed on Monday. The rise compares with a 1.3 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 0.9 percent gain in June - the slowest since July 2016. Wholesale food prices in July rose 2.12 percent on year, compared with a 1.25 percent fall a month earlier, the data showed. ------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHT) July June Pct Change PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 132.4 126.9 +4.3 FUEL AND POWER 13.15 88.4 89.7 -1.4 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 112.7 112.5 +0.2 -------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)