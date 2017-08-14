FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's July WPI inflation quickens to 1.88 pct y/y - govt
#Domestic News
August 14, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India's July WPI inflation quickens to 1.88 pct y/y - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index             in July rose
1.88 percent from a year ago, after easing for four months, government data
showed on Monday.
    The rise compares with a 1.3 percent increase forecast by economists in a
Reuters poll and a provisional 0.9 percent gain in June - the slowest since July
2016.
    Wholesale food prices in July rose 2.12 percent on year, compared with a
1.25 percent fall a month earlier, the data showed. 
    -------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX             (WEIGHT)   July    June    Pct Change
    PRIMARY ARTICLES        22.62    132.4   126.9    +4.3
    FUEL AND POWER          13.15     88.4    89.7    -1.4
    MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS   64.23    112.7   112.5    +0.2
--------------------------------------------------------------
    SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry

 (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

