TABLE-India's WPI inflation eases to 2.60 pct y/y in Sept

Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 2.60 percent in September from the provisional 3.24 percent in the previous month, dragged down by smaller increases in food prices, data showed on Monday. The rise compares with a 3.41 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Wholesale food prices in September rose 1.99 percent on the year, compared with a 4.41 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHT) Sept August Pct Change(m/m) PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 130.8 134.9 -3.0 FUEL AND POWER 13.15 90.7 89.2 +1.7 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 113.4 112.9 +0.4 ------------------------------------------------------------ SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)