October 16, 2017 / 8:16 AM / in 6 days

TABLE-India's WPI inflation eases to 2.60 pct y/y in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation             eased to 2.60
percent in September from the provisional 3.24 percent in the previous month, dragged down by
smaller increases in food prices, data showed on Monday.
    The rise compares with a 3.41 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
    Wholesale food prices in September rose 1.99 percent on the year, compared with a 4.41
percent rise a month earlier, the data showed. 
     ---------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX           (WEIGHT)   Sept   August Pct Change(m/m)
    PRIMARY ARTICLES       22.62   130.8   134.9   -3.0  
    FUEL AND POWER         13.15    90.7    89.2   +1.7 
    MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS  64.23   113.4   112.9   +0.4
------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

